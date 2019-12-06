Cardinals' Byron Murphy: Listed as questionable
Murphy (calf) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Steelers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Murphy was limited in Friday's practice due to a calf injury. The rookie second-round pick has played at least 95 percent of snaps on defense in all 12 contests this season, and there's not yet any reason to believe his role is in danger of changing Week 14. Still, a final decision on his availability for Sunday's contest against Pittsburgh will be worth monitoring.
