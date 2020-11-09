Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that he's "hopeful" Murphy will clear the league's COVID-19 protocols and return to practice this week, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Murphy revealed his positive COVID-19 test exactly one week ago, so he could return to practice Wednesday or Thursday, depending on when the test took place. It sounds like his recovery has gone well, and if that holds true, the second-year cornerback should return to a starting cornerback role with the Bills coming to town Sunday.