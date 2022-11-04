Murphy doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Seattle, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Murphy was limited during practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a lingering back injury, but he logged a full session Friday and is good to go for Sunday. He'll have his hands full trying to slow down DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett during Arizona's Week 9 divisional clash with Seattle.
