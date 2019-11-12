Play

Murphy notched five solo tackles and one interception during Sunday's 30-27 defeat in Tampa Bay.

A 2019 second-round pick, Murphy has logged 99 percent of the Cardinals' defensive snaps through 10 games, accumulating the fourth-most tackles (52) among all rookie IDPs. He supplemented his line Sunday with his first career interception. With veteran cornerbacks Patrick Peterson (calf) and Tramaine Brock (hamstring) banged up at the moment, Murphy will continue to get plenty of chances to contribute to the box score.

