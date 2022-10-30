Murphy (back), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Minnesota, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Murphy's status won't officially be locked in until Arizona releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, but his expected availability is a major boon for the Cardinals secondary. The Cardinals' No. 1 cornerback will likely find himself shadowing Justin Jefferson for most of the day, and Murphy has shown the ability this season to limit the effectiveness of other teams' top wideouts. Murphy most notably kept Cooper Kupp in check during the Cardinals' Week 3 meeting with the Rams, holding the star receiver to season lows in catches (four) and yards (44).