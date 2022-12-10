Murphy (back) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Patriots, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Murphy was unable to practice during the week and will now miss his fourth straight game. As a result, Antonio Hamilton figures to be in line for another start at cornerback. The 24-year-old's next chance to return will come Week 15 in Denver.
