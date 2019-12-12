Cardinals' Byron Murphy: Practices without limitations
Murphy (calf) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Murphy was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a calf injury, but he now looks back to full health. Barring any setbacks, the rookie second-round pick appears set to handle his usual workload consisting of 95-plus percent of defensive snaps against the Browns on Sunday.
