Murphy (calf) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Murphy was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a calf injury, but he now looks back to full health. Barring any setbacks, the rookie second-round pick appears set to handle his usual workload consisting of 95-plus percent of defensive snaps against the Browns on Sunday.

