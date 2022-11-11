Murphy (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Murphy didn't practice this week due to his back injury, but he'll still be in the mix to play during Sunday's Week 10 matchup. If he's unavailable, Trayvon Mullen and Antonio Hamilton should see increased playing time.
