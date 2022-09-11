site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Byron Murphy: Ready to go Sunday
Murphy (illness) is active Sunday against the Chiefs, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Murphy landed on the injury report Friday due to the illness. He's expected to start across from fellow cornerback Marco Wilson, as the Cardinals take on the Chiefs' retooled passing attack.
