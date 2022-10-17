Murphy tallied five tackles and one pass defense during Sunday's 19-9 defeat in Seattle.
After opening the season with just 10 tackles through the first four games, Murphy has made a much bigger impact in the box score the last two contests, with 14 total stops and a half sack. Along with safety Jalen Thompson, Murphy has played all but one defensive snap on the campaign to lead the Cardinals, and Thompson (hamstring, DNP) was included on Monday's practice estimate ahead of Thursday's outing versus the Saints, so Murphy could be in line for additional opportunities in the short term.