Play

Murphy had three solo tackles during Sunday's 38-24 victory versus the Browns.

Murphy played a season-low 75 percent of the offensive snaps Week 14 against the Steelers, the result of a calf injury. He put the issue behind him last Thursday and Friday with full practice sessions and backed it up by missing just one of 70 defensive snaps this past Sunday. Murphy's tackle total marked his second fewest of the season, so he'll look to get back on track Week 16 in Seattle.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories