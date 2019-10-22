Murphy started started at cornerback during Sunday's 27-21 road victory versus the Giants, compiling five solo tackles in the process.

In the Cardinals' first contest with Patrick Peterson available following a six-game suspension, Murphy matched the veteran by playing all 71 defensive snaps. Meanwhile, Tramaine Brock reverted to a reserve role but still logged 90 percent (64) of those plays. After Sunday's outing, the 2019 second-rounder ranks first among Cardinals corners and in a tie for second in the entire league at his position with 39 tackles.