Murphy (back) was a non-participant in the Cardinals' practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Murphy has been dealing with a back injury since last October, which has left him sidelined during each of Arizona's last three games. Despite coming off a bye Week 13, the 24-year-old cornerback is still considered day-to-day heading into Monday's game against the Patriots, per Urban. Murphy will now have two more opportunities to work his way back into practice, or else Antonio Hamilton could be tapped to start his fourth consecutive game Week 14.