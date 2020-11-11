The Cardinals activated Murphy from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, Kyle Odegard of the team's official site reports.
Murphy tested positive for COVID-19 last Monday, but he's now been cleared to resume practicing with teammates. As such, the second-year cornerback can be considered on track for Sunday's game against the Bills, just in time to provide Arizona's secondary with reinforcements in a key matchup.
