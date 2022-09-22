Murphy recorded one tackle and recovered a fumble that he returned 59 yards for a touchdown during Sunday's 29-23 victory at Las Vegas.

A 2019 second-round pick, Murphy has notched at least 51 tackles in each of his three full seasons, including a career-best 78 as a rookie. Through two games of his fourth pro campaign, he has just five on the ledger, but he salvaged what previously was a quiet Week 2 with the game-winning score. Murphy will seek expanded tackle opportunities this Sunday versus the Rams.