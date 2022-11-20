Murphy (back) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the 49ers, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Murphy is slated to miss a second straight game due to a back injury. In his absence, Antonio Hamilton drew the start opposite Marco Wilson, while Trayvon Mullen operated as the slot cornerback.
