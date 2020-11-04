Murphy (illness) won't play Sunday against Miami, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Murphy confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, so his absence Sunday will come as no surprise. The 2019 second-round pick will be eligible to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list once he's asymptomatic and 10 days have passed since his last positive test, so he could still come back in time to face Buffalo in Week 10 if everything goes right.
