Murphy was wearing a walking boot on the sidelines on his right foot during Thursday's preaseason game against the Chargers, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Murphy apparently suffered the injury during Monday's practice, and has been unable to suit up since. This is tough news for both Murphy and the team, considering the 2019 second-round pick is a top candidate to start at cornerback while Patrick Patterson serves his six-game suspension to start the season. It's likely that the team will update Murphy's status in the near future.