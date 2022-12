Murphy (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Murphy didn't practice at all during Week 15 prep, so it's not surprising to see him ruled out for a fifth straight game. Antonio Hamilton (back/illness), who'd been filling in for Murphy, and Marco Wilson (neck) are listed as questionable, so Arizona's secondary may be extremely depleted against Russell Wilson and Denver's offense.