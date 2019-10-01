Murphy had five solo tackles and a pass defense during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.

Murphy has backed up his standing as a 2019 second-round pick, playing all but four of the Cardinals' defensive snaps through four games. And his stat line isn't too shabby for a cornerback, either -- 19 tackles (16 solo) and three passes defended. Because he ranks first in usage among the team's cornerbacks during Patrick Peterson's suspension, Murphy seems like a good bet to remain a starter once the All-Pro is eligible to return Week 7 against the Giants.