Murphy (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Murphy is slated to miss his first game in 2022 as a result of a back issue. In his absence, Marco Wilson, Trayvon Mullen and Antonio Hamilton are in line to command Arizona's cornerback duties Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles. Murphy's next opportunity to suit up will come next Monday night versus San Fransisco.