Murphy (back) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Murphy will miss a third consecutive game as he tries to get fully healthy from a lingering back injury. Antonio Hamilton should continue to handle a nearly every-down role in Murphy's absence.
More News
-
Cardinals' Byron Murphy: Ruled out for Monday•
-
Cardinals' Byron Murphy: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Byron Murphy: Considered day-to-day•
-
Cardinals' Byron Murphy: Won't play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Byron Murphy: Questionable against Rams•
-
Cardinals' Byron Murphy: Absent from practice Wednesday•