Cardinals' C.J. Duncan: Lands contract with Arizona

Duncan signed a contract with the Cardinals on Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Duncan (5-foot-10, 195 pounds) caught 52 passes for 517 yards and five touchdowns as a senior at Northern Arizona in 2017. He'll likely need to impress on special teams in order to stick around with the Cardinals.

