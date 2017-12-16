Goodwin was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals on Friday, Darren Urban of the team's official website reports.

Goodwin was waived by the Falcons earlier in the week. He has recorded eight tackles (seven solo) across 12 games this season. The 27-year-old will presumably provide depth at cornerback for the Cardinals.

