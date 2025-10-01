Cardinals' Calais Campbell: Adds to sack total in Week 4 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campbell registered three tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's loss to Seattle.
Campbell had two tackles for loss Sunday, including a second-quarter sack of Sam Darnold. The veteran defender is up to 3.0 sacks on the campaign, which already puts him past the halfway mark toward the 5.0 sacks he recorded over 17 regular-season contests with Miami last year. Campbell's career-best regular-season total is 14.5 sacks, which he posted while with Jacksonville in 2017.
