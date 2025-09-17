Campbell recorded five tackles (four solo), including 2.0 sacks, in the Cardinals' win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The 39-year-old Campbell inked a one-year deal to return to Arizona earlier in the offseason, and he made his presence felt against Carolina. Both of Campbell's sacks came in the fourth quarter of Sunday's victory, and his second essentially ended the game on fourth down with 33 seconds to play. Campbell has 10 tackles (seven solo), including the pair of sacks, on 44 percent of the Cardinals' defensive snaps through two games.