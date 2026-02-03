Campbell registered 43 tackles (23 solo), including 6.5 sacks, and two pass defenses across 17 games with the Cardinals in 2025.

After playing in Miami in 2024, Campbell opted to sign a one-year deal in April with the Cardinals, who drafted him in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He didn't see as much playing time on defense as he had the two years prior but had his moments, including multi-sack performances in Weeks 2 and 9 against the Panthers and Cowboys, respectively. Campbell was mulling retirement during his Dolphins tenure in 2024 before reuniting with the Cardinals, and while he's played every single regular-season game over the last three years, it's unclear whether the veteran defensive tackle will be back for a 19th NFL campaign.