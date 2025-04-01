Campbell agreed to a one-year deal with the Cardinals on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Campbell, who turns 39 in September, started all 17 regular-season games for the Dolphins last season, en route to recording 52 tackles and 5.0 sacks. In his return to the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft, Campbell will add valuable depth and experience to Arizona's defensive line this coming season. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Campbell's deal is for $5.5 million and has a maximum value of $7.5 million.