The Cardinals selected Wilson in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 254th overall.

The Mr. Irrelevant selection of 2019, Wilson (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) was highly productive at UCLA but fell this far due to skepticism about whether he has enough functional athleticism to offset his undersized build. Wilson's 4.56-second 40 is excellent, but his athletic profile otherwise was uneven (29-inch vertical, 113-inch broad jump, 11.6 agility score). The Cardinals will hope his 965-yard, four-touchdown season in 2018 is a better indicator of his qualities as a receiver. If he sticks, he could find a real opportunity with only Ricky Seals-Jones and Charles Clay ahead of him.