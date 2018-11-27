Cardinals' Cameron Malveaux: Signs with Arizona
Malveaux agreed to sign with the Cardinals' 53-man roster off the Dolphins' practice squad, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
The Houston product played five games with the Dolphins this season and racked up six tackles (one solo). Malveaux will likely slide in as a depth defensive lineman on the Cardinals' defense.
