The Cardinals selected Thomas (hamstring) in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 87th overall.

Thomas turned in a dominant senior season at San Diego State to fuel his draft stock and become a Day 2 selection. The 267-pounder ranked 4th in the FBS in tackles for loss at 20.5 and added 11.5 sacks. He began his career as a nose tackle before moving to the edge, where he thrived. Thomas did not test at the combine due to a hamstring issue and did not complete the full battery of tests at his pro day, but his production and film was enough for Arizona to take the plunge. Thomas can develop behind J.J. Watt at defensive end.