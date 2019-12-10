Play

Reid re-signed with the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Reid was just cut by the Cardinals on Saturday, but the team will need his services again with Rodney Gunter (toe) headed to IR. The 28-year-old last suited up for Dallas in 2018, recording 10 tackles and a forced fumble over 10 games. Reid figures to get some tread Sunday against the Browns, as the Cardinals currently have just five healthy defensive linemen for their 3-4 scheme.

