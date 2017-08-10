Cardinals' Carlton Agudosi: Leaves practice on cart Thursday

Agudosi (leg) had to be helped off the field by a cart Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Agudosi boasts a 6-foot-6, 220-pound frame as a receiver, and he posted the best vertical jump, broad jump and three-cone drill at Rutgers' pro day. but his college production doesn't match these talents. He caught just eight passes for 85 yards and a touchdown in his senior season. This inherently lead him to becoming an undrafted rookie in a tough fight for a roster spot. The specifics or recovery time of this injury haven't been released, ang Agudosi will need every chance he can get to prove he belongs on a roster behind veteran Larry Fitzgerald and John Brown.