Cardinals' Carlton Agudosi: Returns to practice Thursday
Agudosi (knee) returned to practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Agudosi was carted from the practice field last Thursday, but after a battery of tests, the team concluded he wouldn't miss a significant amount of time. In his return this Thursday, he recorded one touchdown among several nice receptions. However, the 6-foot-6, 220-pounder remains a candidate for the practice squad due to the Cardinals' depth at wide receiver.
