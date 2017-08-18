Play

Cardinals' Carlton Agudosi: Returns to practice Thursday

Agudosi (knee) returned to practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Agudosi was carted from the practice field last Thursday, but after a battery of tests, the team concluded he wouldn't miss a significant amount of time. In his return this Thursday, he recorded one touchdown among several nice receptions. However, the 6-foot-6, 220-pounder remains a candidate for the practice squad due to the Cardinals' depth at wide receiver.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories