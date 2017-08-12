Cardinals' Carlton Agudosi: Will not be sidelined long
Audosi (leg), who had to be carted off the field in Thursday's preseason loss to the Cowboys, is not expected to miss much time, Mike Jurecki of "The Blitz" on 98.7 FM reports.
Agudosi can breathe a sigh of relief, as the injury originally appeared more serious. The undrafted rookie is trying to make an impression among a crowded depth chart at receiver. Albeit a long shot, his most likely path to the team's final roster would be via special teams.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...