Cardinals' Carlton Agudosi: Will not be sidelined long

Audosi (leg), who had to be carted off the field in Thursday's preseason loss to the Cowboys, is not expected to miss much time, Mike Jurecki of "The Blitz" on 98.7 FM reports.

Agudosi can breathe a sigh of relief, as the injury originally appeared more serious. The undrafted rookie is trying to make an impression among a crowded depth chart at receiver. Albeit a long shot, his most likely path to the team's final roster would be via special teams.