Beck (back) will not play Sunday against the Commanders, coach Mike LaFleur said Friday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Beck has yet to resume practicing and will miss a second consecutive game Sunday due to back spasms, paving the way for Josh Johnson to start against Washington. LaFleur added that a Week 13 return against the Eagles is in play for Beck, who made his first regular-season NFL start in a 34-6 Week 10 loss to the Rams. Beck's practice participation level leading up to that game will provide an indication regarding his potential availability.