Head coach Mike LaFleur said that Beck will serve as the Cardinals' No. 2 quarterback behind starter Gardner Minshew in Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Beck had been a healthy inactive through each of the Cardinals' first eight games of the season as the emergency No. 3 quarterback, but he'll get the chance to dress for the first time in Week 9 after Arizona removed the struggling Jacoby Brissett from the starting role and dropped him down two spots on the depth chart. Like Brissett, the 30-year-old Minshew is a journeyman who isn't viewed as the team's long-term solution under center, so it wouldn't be surprising if Beck eventually received a look as the starter before the end of the season if Arizona eventually fades from playoff contention. A rookie third-round pick out of Miami, Beck completed 15 of 19 pass attempts for 188 yards and a touchdown during his lone preseason appearance.