Cardinals' Carson Beck: No concern with ribs injury

Coach Mike LaFleur said Thursday there's "no concern" with Beck's ribs injury, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Beck suffered the injury during last week's Hall of Fame Game but played through the injury and went on to complete 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown against Carolina. He sat out Thursday's preseason game against the Raiders, but it sounds like Beck could be back in game action next Saturday against Dallas. With the Cardinals looking at a likely rebuilding season in 2026, Beck is a good bet to take regular-season snaps.