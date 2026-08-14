Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

Cardinals' Carson Beck: No concern with ribs injury

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Coach Mike LaFleur said Thursday there's "no concern" with Beck's ribs injury, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Beck suffered the injury during last week's Hall of Fame Game but played through the injury and went on to complete 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown against Carolina. He sat out Thursday's preseason game against the Raiders, but it sounds like Beck could be back in game action next Saturday against Dallas. With the Cardinals looking at a likely rebuilding season in 2026, Beck is a good bet to take regular-season snaps.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!