Cardinals' Carson Beck: Participating in Saturday's session

Beck (ribs) is practicing Saturday, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Per Brack, Beck hasn't been working in position drills during the open portion of Saturday's practice, which is expected to be a light session following the Cardinals' preseason game against the Raiders on Thursday. Beck missed that one, after completing 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and one TD in the Hall of Fame Game a week earlier. He suffered a rib injury in the process, but it looks like we may see the third-round pick again before the end of the preseason.