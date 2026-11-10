Beck is expected to start Sunday's contest against the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Beck is slated to take over as Arizona's starting quarterback in Week 10, with Gardner Minshew (elbow) potentially set to miss the remainder of the 2026 season with a torn UCL. Beck has yet to appear in a regular-season contest in his rookie campaign, but he completed 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown in his lone preseason appearance. Lead running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is still on injured reserve for at least three more contests and top wide receiver Michael Wilson (neck) suffered a season-ending injury in Week 9, so Beck will have to make do with limited options around him in Arizona.