Cardinals' Carson Beck: Starting Hall of Fame Game

Coach Mike LaFleur announced Tuesday that Beck will start Thursday's Hall of Fame Game versus the Panthers.

The Cardinals provided some clarity with their quarterback situation by agreeing to give Jacoby Brissett a pay raise last week, indicating he'll have some leeway as the starter to begin the campaign. The team also rosters Gardner Minshew and Beck, a rookie third-round pick, at the position, and both players seemingly have a decent chance to see the field at some point this season. Beck capped his collegiate career at Miami in 2025, completing 72 percent of his passes for 3,813 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.