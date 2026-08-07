Cardinals' Carson Beck: Stellar in preseason debut

Beck started Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Panthers and completed 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions while adding two rushes for three yards.

The rookie third-round pick had built significant momentum in training camp leading into Thursday's preseason opener, and Beck looked every bit as sharp as he'd often had during recent practices. The UM product showed immediate command of the offense by spreading the ball around to seven different pass catchers over his first two drives, and he put together a masterful march on his second possession that spanned 13 plays, 96 yards and 7:17 of game time. Beck showed off his deep ball with a 35-yard strike to Jalen Brooks during the drive, and he narrowly missed his first touchdown pass when Corey Kiner was brought down inside the 1-yard line on a catch. However, Beck would make up for it the next time he had the ball, moving the Cardinals 60 yards on four plays with the help of a 49-yard connection with Brooks and capping the drive off with a deft five-yard fade in the right corner of the end zone to Simi Fehoko. Beck played the entirety of the first half and certainly gave a nearly impeccable accounting of himself in his pro debut, and he's expected to continue seeing plenty of opportunity in Arizona's second preseason game on the road against the Raiders next Thursday.