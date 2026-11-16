Beck was 11-for-18 passing for 108 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions and had one rush for one yard during Sunday's 34-6 loss to the Rams.

The Cardinals traded Jacoby Brissett to the Ravens after Week 8, and then Gardner Minshew tore the UCL in his right elbow in Week 9, setting the stage for the first appearance (a start) of Beck's career. Beck, a rookie third-rounder, generated just two drives of 30-plus yards among his nine possession overall, and two others ended in interceptions in Rams territory. He also didn't find much success with his top available skill-position talent, TE Trey McBride, who gathered in all five of his targets for 37 yards. They'll look to improve their rapport next Sunday in Kansas City.