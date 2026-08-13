Cardinals' Carson Beck: Will sit out Thursday with rib injury

Beck won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Raiders due to a rib injury he sustained in the previous Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Beck practiced through soreness all week and the injury isn't considered serious, per Rapoport, but the Cardinals are nonetheless opting to hold the rookie third-round pick out of action for the second of Arizona's four preseason contests. Beck impressed in the Hall of Fame Game, completing 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown while playing the entire first half. Jacoby Brissett, who is expected to be Arizona's Week 1 starter, is set to start Thursday's preseason tilt. Beck's next chance to see preseason action will come Aug. 22 against the Cowboys.