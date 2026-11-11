Head coach Mike LaFleur said Wednesday that Beck will start Sunday's game against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Arizona first dealt Jacoby Brissett to Baltimore last Friday, and then Gardner Minshew suffered a torn UCL in his right elbow during this past Sunday's game at Seattle and will undergo season-ending surgery. That series of events precedes Beck taking over as the Cards' No. 1 signal-caller, and with eight other skill-position players on reserve lists at the moment, the top talents available to the offense will be TE Trey McBride and RB Tyler Allgeier.