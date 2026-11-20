Beck (back) will not practice Friday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

After being listed as limited Thursday, Beck's looming absence from Friday's practice -- the result of his back spasms flaring up -- per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site, clouds his status for Sunday's game at Kansas City. For now, coach Mike LaFleur said the team will proceed as if Josh Johnson will make the start at quarterback, though the door hasn't been completely closed on the possibility of Beck being available. It's obviously a situation to completely avoid in fantasy.