Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Efficient in blowout loss

Palmer completed 28 of 44 passes for 291 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Eagles.

Arizona's offense struggled early with five drives of less than 25 yards in its first six possessions, but Palmer came away with a solid, but unspectacular, stat sheet. The loss of David Johnson continues to hurt the Cardinals' overall, but the results probably benefit Palmer from a fantasy perspective. Without much of a running game, Palmer has thrown for at least 325 yards in three of his last four games. He hasn't scored much, with a touchdown:interception ratio of five:two during that span, but if you're looking for a quarterback that is going to have the chuck it up a ton to put his team in position to win, Palmer is your man.