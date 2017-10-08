Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Efficient in blowout loss
Palmer completed 28 of 44 passes for 291 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Eagles.
Arizona's offense struggled early with five drives of less than 25 yards in its first six possessions, but Palmer came away with a solid, but unspectacular, stat sheet. The loss of David Johnson continues to hurt the Cardinals' overall, but the results probably benefit Palmer from a fantasy perspective. Without much of a running game, Palmer has thrown for at least 325 yards in three of his last four games. He hasn't scored much, with a touchdown:interception ratio of five:two during that span, but if you're looking for a quarterback that is going to have the chuck it up a ton to put his team in position to win, Palmer is your man.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Leads team to overtime victory•
-
Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Tosses two touchdowns in loss•
-
Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Tops 300 yards in Week 2 win•
-
Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Tosses three picks Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Fires touchdown in Saturday's win•
-
Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Will play under snap count Saturday•
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week