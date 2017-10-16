Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Fires for trio of scores Sunday
Palmer completed 18 of 22 passes for 283 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 38-33 win over the Buccaneers. He also lost four yards on five rushes and logged a fumble and fumble recovery.
The veteran signal caller posted a spectacular 81.8 percent completion rate and 139.4 rating for the contest, while also averaging 12.9 yards per attempt. All three numbers -- along with his trio of touchdown passes -- were season highs for Palmer, who once again displayed a prolific connection with Larry Fitzgerald to the tune of 10 receptions, 138 yards and one score. With the newly-signed Adrian Peterson turning back the clock Sunday with 134 yards on 26 rushes, Palmer notably put up less than 30 pass attempts for the first time all season. If Peterson's performance is more than a one-game outlier, the balance he'll bring to the offense could make Palmer even more effective than he's already proven to be this season. The 37-year-old will look to deliver once again versus the Rams in Week 7.
