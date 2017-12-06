Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Gets vote of confidence from Arians for 2018
Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said Monday that Palmer (arm) would enter the 2018 season as the team's starting quarterback if the veteran opts against retiring, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Though Blaine Gabbert has performed adequately while starting the last three games and will likely finish out the season as the team's signal caller with the Cardinals not expected to activate Palmer from injured reserve, it doesn't sound like a quarterback controversy is in the works. Gabbert is slated for free agency this season and could be retained by the team, but Palmer's longer track record of success looks like it will work in his favor should he elect to keep his career going. With Palmer no longer requiring a cast for his broken left arm, the expectation is that he'll be back to full strength well in advance of the Cardinals' Organized Team Activities in the spring.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Recovery going slowly•
-
Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Has cast removed•
-
Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Uncertain on future beyond 2017•
-
Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Slated for surgery Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Getting second opinion•
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.