Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Gets vote of confidence from Arians for 2018

Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said Monday that Palmer (arm) would enter the 2018 season as the team's starting quarterback if the veteran opts against retiring, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Though Blaine Gabbert has performed adequately while starting the last three games and will likely finish out the season as the team's signal caller with the Cardinals not expected to activate Palmer from injured reserve, it doesn't sound like a quarterback controversy is in the works. Gabbert is slated for free agency this season and could be retained by the team, but Palmer's longer track record of success looks like it will work in his favor should he elect to keep his career going. With Palmer no longer requiring a cast for his broken left arm, the expectation is that he'll be back to full strength well in advance of the Cardinals' Organized Team Activities in the spring.