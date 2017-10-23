Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Getting second opinion

Palmer, who is getting a second opinion on his fractured left arm, thinks he'll be able to return in 4-to-6 weeks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Palmer's initial prognosis was at least eight weeks, so the quarterback may be overly optimistic in his ability to recover. While the upcoming evaluation may bring his timetable into focus, injured reserve remains a possibility in the mind of head coach Bruce Arians. If that comes to pass, Arians will "definitely" tab Palmer as one of the two players the Cardinals can designate for a return from IR. As long as Palmer is sidelined, Drew Stanton will hold down the fort at quarterback, with Blaine Gabbert handling backup duty.