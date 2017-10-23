Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Getting second opinion
Palmer, who is getting a second opinion on his fractured left arm, thinks he'll be able to return in 4-to-6 weeks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Palmer's initial prognosis was at least eight weeks, so the quarterback may be overly optimistic in his ability to recover. While the upcoming evaluation may bring his timetable into focus, injured reserve remains a possibility in the mind of head coach Bruce Arians. If that comes to pass, Arians will "definitely" tab Palmer as one of the two players the Cardinals can designate for a return from IR. As long as Palmer is sidelined, Drew Stanton will hold down the fort at quarterback, with Blaine Gabbert handling backup duty.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Out at least eight weeks•
-
Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Won't return Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Injures left arm Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Fires trio of scores Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Efficient in blowout loss•
-
Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Leads team to overtime victory•
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...